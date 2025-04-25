For readers who follow me, I have been analyzing a few of the new breeds of income ETFs, so far all from YieldMax, which are based on income generation through option writing of underlying large caps. So far, I have
AMDY: Tested Performance Across Market Cycles
Summary
- AMDY, YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF, is a strong candidate for income generation through option writing, due to AMD's optimal volatility.
- AMDY smoothens the investment journey, offering consistent income and capital appreciation, outperforming AMD over long-term horizons of 2–3 years.
- No significant premium or discount deviations in AMDY, making it a reliable buy without needing to time market entries.
- AMDY is a "Buy" for both new and existing investors, providing around 5% monthly payouts and mitigating market timing concerns.
