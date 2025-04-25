Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund principally engaged in the business of acquiring and holding significant (but generally not controlling) positions in a concentrated number of large capitalization companies. PSH’s objective is to maximize its long-term compound annual rate of growth in intrinsic value per share. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Pershing Square Holdings, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Pershing Square Holdings' official channels.