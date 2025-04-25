Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Beilharz - Vice President- Investor Relations

Tim NeCastro - President and Chief Executive Officer

Julie Pelkowski - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Erie Indemnity Company First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. This call was prerecorded, and there will be no question-and-answer session following the recording.

Now, I'd like to introduce your host for the call, Vice President of Investor Relations, Scott Beilharz.

Scott Beilharz

Thank you, and welcome, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for prerecorded discussion about our first quarter results. This recording will include remarks from Tim NeCastro, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Julie Pelkowski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our earnings release and financial supplement were issued yesterday afternoon after the market closed and are available within the Investor Relations section of our website, erieinsurance.com.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion may contain forward-looking remarks that reflect the company's current views about future events. These remarks are based on assumptions subject to known and unexpected risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties may cause results to differ materially from those described in these remarks.

For information on important factors that may cause such differences, please see the Safe Harbor statements in our Form 10-K filing with the SEC filed yesterday and in the related press release. This prerecorded call is a property of Erie Indemnity Company. It may not be reproduced or rebroadcast by any other party without the prior written consent of Erie Indemnity Company.

With that, we move on to Tim's remarks. Tim?

Tim NeCastro

Thanks, Scott and thanks to all of you for joining us today.