Summary

  • Check Point Software is rated as a hold due to high valuation, decelerating growth, and macro-related risks despite improved execution under the new CEO.
  • 1Q25 results showed 6.5% y/y revenue growth, with strong product and subscription performance but declining maintenance revenue and margin compression.
  • Positive signs include strong demand for Quantum Force appliances and growing traction in the Infinity platform and workforce security offerings.

Investment summary

My previous investment thought on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) was a downgrade to a hold rating because its valuation was too high, which I did not feel comfortable with given the decelerating growth

