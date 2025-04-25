For the past few months, Elon Musk has been in the hot seat for cutting waste, fraud and abuse in government spending. In fact, wasteful government spending is so well documented that the General Accountability Office [GAO] published that
2025 Q1 Earnings Guidance From PayPal's Recent Investor Day
Summary
- PayPal's Investor Day revealed a strong growth outlook, with management targeting a long-term growth rate of +20% and emphasizing profitable growth and free cash flow.
- PayPal has expanded its customer base to include over 6,000 large enterprises and 20 million small-to-midsize businesses, processing 7.7 million daily transactions.
- The company is focusing on disciplined capital allocation, reducing operating expenses, share buybacks, and monetizing Venmo to drive higher growth and smarter wallet solutions.
- Despite competitive and cybersecurity risks, PayPal's resilient business model and current low stock price present a compelling investment opportunity with a potential target of $70 by mid-summer.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PYPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.