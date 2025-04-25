The Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) has been a mixed bag so far in 2025. This cyclical slice of the US equity market is down 4% total return year to date, slightly outperforming the S&P 500
XLI: Now A Premium P/E, But The Bear Market May Be Done
Summary
- The Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) is down 4% YTD, slightly outperforming the S&P 500, with GE Aerospace showing strong performance.
- Despite mixed sector performance and a concerning P/E ratio, I maintain a buy rating on XLI due to its long-term growth potential and diversified portfolio.
- Technical analysis shows XLI at key support levels, with potential bullish momentum if it rallies through $130, despite recent bearish indicators.
- XLI's valuation isn't cheap, but after a 22% plunge, I see more bullish potential than bearish risks, making it a buy.
