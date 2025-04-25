AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) reported mixed first quarter earnings on Wednesday which nonetheless highlighted that the telecommunications company is making progress in terms of debt repayments and growing its broadband subscriber base. AT&T has not sold off as much
AT&T: 8% Earnings Yield, Safe Dividend, Broadband Growth
Summary
- AT&T reported Q1 earnings that fell short of EPS expectations, while revenues beat the consensus estimate by a good margin.
- AT&T added 261k new broadband subscribers in Q1'25 and generated $3.1B in free cash flow, covering its $2.0B dividend. Broadband ARPU is growing.
- I maintain a strong buy rating due to AT&T's value proposition driven by free cash flow-backed dividends and accelerating debt repayments.
- Shares are trading at an 8% earnings yield, and the dividend should be sustainable, with an estimated forward dividend coverage ratio of ~200%.
- Despite risks, AT&T's consistent subscriber growth, debt reduction, and strong dividend coverage make it an attractive investment for income-focused investors.
