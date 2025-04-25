April has been one of the most volatile months in market history, and as we head into the final days of the month next week, equities have returned almost to where they were in late March. Whether the market can
Back To Where We Started (Almost)
Summary
- April has been one of the most volatile months in market history, and as we head into the final days of the month next week, equities have returned almost to where they were in late March.
- Despite all the concerns of a mass exodus out of the Treasury market, the 10-year yield is also around the same levels it traded at in late March.
- While stocks and bonds have made a lot of noise with little to show for it, the dollar has maintained its downhill path.
