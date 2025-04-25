AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

AB SKF (publ) (OTCPK:SKFRY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 3:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Sophie Arnius - Investor Relations
Rickard Gustafson - President and Chief Executive Officer
Susanne Larsson - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs
Magnus Kruber - Nordea
James Moore - Redburn
Andre Kukhnin - UBS
Andreas Koski - Exane BNP Paribas
Erik Golrang - SEB
Tore Fangmann - Bank of America
Rory Smith - Oxcap
John Kim - Deutsche Bank
Tim Lee - Barclays
Rizk Maidi - Jefferies
Sophie Arnius
A warm welcome to this call where we are focusing on SKF's performance for the First Quarter of 2025. And once again, we delivered solid margins and that's thanks to our diligent strategic execution.
My name is Sophie Arnius, I'm heading up Invest Relations and I will also be joined by our CEO, Rickard Gustafson; and our new CFO, I should say, Susanne Larsson, who rejoined SKF in mid-February. And after their presentations, we will open up for questions and there are two ways to do that. [Operator Instructions]
So, let's get started and it's a great pleasure to hand over to you Rickard.
Rickard Gustafson
Thank you so much Sophie, and good morning and warm welcome to all of you and thank you for joining us on this webcast.
Today, we're going to present a story that the actual journey continues. As you can see on this chart, we now present for the seventh consecutive quarter a negative organic growth, while at the same time our margin demonstrates strong resilience. And this is due to diligent strategy execution both in terms of driving commercial capabilities and operational capabilities. And I will touch more on this shortly.
Furthermore, our work to establish two competitive and fit-for-purpose
