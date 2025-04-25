The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 25, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Susan Spivak - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Chris Swift - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Beth Costello - Chief Financial Officer

Morris Tooker - President

Mike Fish - Head of Group Benefits

Melinda Thompson - Head of Personal Lines

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Peters - Raymond James

Brian Meredith - UBS

Andrew Kligerman - TD Securities

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

David Motemaden - Evercore ISI

Mike Zaremski - BMO

Alex Scott - Barclays

Rob Cox - Goldman Sachs

Josh Shanker - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to The Hartford Insurance Group's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call and Webcast. All participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Susan Spivak, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Susan Spivak

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2025 earnings call and webcast. Yesterday, we reported results and posted all earnings related materials on our website.

Before we begin, please note that our presentation includes forward-looking statements which are not guarantees of future performance and may differ materially from actual results. We do not assume any obligations to update these statements. Investors should consider the risks and uncertainties detailed in our recent SEC filings, news release, and financial supplement, which are available on the Investor Relations section of thehartford.com.

Our commentary includes non-GAAP financial measures with explanations and GAAP reconciliations available in our recent SEC filings, news release, and financial supplement.

And now, I'd like to introduce our speakers, Chris Swift, Chairman