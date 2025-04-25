SES AI Corporation (SES) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kyle Pilkington - Chief Legal Officer

Qichao Hu - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Jing Nealis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Shooter - William Blair

Winnie Dong - Deutsche Bank

John Roy - Water Tower Research

Operator

Hello everyone and welcome to the SES AI First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Call. My name is Nadia and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Kyle Pilkington, Chief Legal Officer to begin. Kyle, please go ahead.

Kyle Pilkington

Hello everyone, and welcome to our conference call covering our first quarter 2025 results. Joining me today are Qichao Hu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Jing Nealis, Chief Financial Officer. We issued our shareholder letter yesterday afternoon after market closed, which provides a business update, as well as our financial results. You'll find a press release with a link to our shareholder letter in today's conference call webcast in the investor relations section of our website at ses.ai.

Before we get started, this is a reminder that the discussion today may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These statements are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Such statements involve certain risks, assumptions, and uncertainties, which may cause our actual or future results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in these statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations include, but are not limited to, those detailed in the latest earnings release and in our SEC filings. This morning, we will review our business as well as results for the quarter.