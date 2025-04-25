Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) manufactures and sells consumer staples products with a strong brand portfolio. Colgate has a globally leading market share in toothpaste, and Palmolive has a significant position in personal care products. On top, the company
Colgate-Palmolive Q1: Earnings Remain Stable Despite Global Uncertainty
Summary
- Colgate-Palmolive Company reported Q1 results, showing relatively stable underlying sales. The consumer environment remains cautious, causing pressure in some markets and a more cautious underlying outlook.
- The margin performance was great in Q1. On the other hand, Colgate-Palmolive now sees a $200 million cost impact from tariffs going forward.
- CL stock is relatively fairly valued. I estimate a fair value of $103.
