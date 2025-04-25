Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ammar Al-Joundi - President and CEO

Carol Plummer - EVP, Sustainability, People & Culture

Jamie Porter - EVP, Finance and CFO

Dominique Girard - EVP, COO, Nunavut Quebec & Europe

Natasha Vaz - EVP and COO, Ontario, Australia and Mexico

Guy Gosselin - EVP, Exploration

Conference Call Participants

Ralph Profiti - Stifel

Josh Wolfson - RBC Capital Markets

Anita Soni - CIBC World Markets

Daniel Major - UBS

Lawson Winder - Bank of America Securities

Fahad Tariq - Jefferies

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank

Operator

Good morning. My name is Judy and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Q1 2025 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Mr. Ammar Al-Joundi, you may begin your conference.

Ammar Al-Joundi

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter conference call this morning. We're pleased to be sharing with you another strong quarter with solid results across the board. Strong production, excellent cost control, record financial results, excellent progress on our growth projects, including our five key value drivers, and some really great exploration results at a number of our mines.

Before we jump into the call, I'd like to remind everyone that we will be making a number of forward-looking statements. So, please keep that in mind.

As we go through the results of the quarter, there are three key messages we want to emphasize. One, we continue to deliver strong overall performance, and we're well positioned to continue to deliver that