Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tobin Tornehl - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Paul Manning - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

Nicola Tang - BNP Paribas

David Green - Boldhaven

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Sensient Technologies Corporation 2025 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Mr. Tobin Tornehl. Please go ahead, sir.

Tobin Tornehl

Good morning. Welcome to Sensient's earnings call for the first quarter of 2025. I'm Tobin Tornehl, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. I'm joined today by Paul Manning, Sensient's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Earlier today, we released our 2025 first quarter results. A copy of the earnings release and the slides we'll be using during today's call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at sensient.com. During our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which remove the impact of currency movements, cost of the company's portfolio optimization plan and other items as noted in the company's filings. We believe the removal of these items provides investors with additional information to evaluate the company's performance and improves the comparability of results between reporting periods. This also reflects how management reviews and evaluates the company's operations and performance.

Non-GAAP financial results should not be considered in isolation from or a substitute for financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is available in our press release and slides. We encourage investors to review these reconciliations