As I’ve covered in a previous article, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has made significant progress in improving the underwriting performance of its business in recent years, but it still has a weaker underwriting capability than
Is American International Group A Buy Ahead Of Q1 Earnings? (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- American International Group, Inc. has improved underwriting performance but still lags behind peers like Chubb and Progressive, with a combined ratio of 91.8% in 2024.
- The company is focused on cost-cutting and operational efficiency, implementing AI tools, and achieving $450 million in savings in 2024.
- Despite higher catastrophe losses, AIG aims for a core ROE above 10% by 2025, supported by organic growth, share buybacks, and potential acquisitions.
- Trading at a price-to-book value of 1.1x, AIG stock appears undervalued, offering a positive risk-reward profile for long-term investors if it achieves its financial targets.
