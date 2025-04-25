Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Arash Soleimani - CSO

Steve Donaghy - CEO

Frank Wilcox - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Paul Newsome - Piper Sandler

Nicolas Iacoviello - Dowling & Partners Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Universal's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Arash Soleimani, Chief Strategy Officer.

Arash Soleimani

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. Welcome to our quarterly earnings call. On the call with me today are Steve Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer; and Frank Wilcox, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking statements involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. For more information, please see the press release on Universal's SEC filings, all of which are available on the Investors section of our website at universalinsuranceholdings.com, and on the SEC's website.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures is included in the quarterly press release and can also be found on Universal's website at universalinsuranceholdings.com.

With that, I will turn the call over to Steve.

Steve Donaghy

Thanks, Arash. Good morning, everyone. We continue to see signs that the 2022 Florida legislative reforms are working, providing much needed stability to the property insurance market, which ultimately benefits policyholders with increased certainty and choice. In the quarter, we experienced lower weather losses, benefiting the loss and LAE ratio.

On a separate note, I'm pleased to announce the completion of our 2025-2026 reinsurance renewal for our insurance entities. Our program was fully supported and secured well before the June 1