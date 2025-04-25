Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Arash Soleimani - CSO
Steve Donaghy - CEO
Frank Wilcox - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Paul Newsome - Piper Sandler
Nicolas Iacoviello - Dowling & Partners Securities
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Universal's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I'd now like to turn the conference over to Arash Soleimani, Chief Strategy Officer.
Arash Soleimani
Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. Welcome to our quarterly earnings call. On the call with me today are Steve Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer; and Frank Wilcox, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, please note today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking statements involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. For more information, please see the press release on Universal's SEC filings, all of which are available on the Investors section of our website at universalinsuranceholdings.com, and on the SEC's website.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures is included in the quarterly press release and can also be found on Universal's website at universalinsuranceholdings.com.
With that, I will turn the call over to Steve.
Steve Donaghy
Thanks, Arash. Good morning, everyone. We continue to see signs that the 2022 Florida legislative reforms are working, providing much needed stability to the property insurance market, which ultimately benefits policyholders with increased certainty and choice. In the quarter, we experienced lower weather losses, benefiting the loss and LAE ratio.
On a separate note, I'm pleased to announce the completion of our 2025-2026 reinsurance renewal for our insurance entities. Our program was fully supported and secured well before the June 1
- Read more current UVE analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts