Aeroports de Paris SA (AEOXF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCPK:AEOXF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call April 25, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Cecile Combeau - Head, Investor Relations

Christelle Robillard - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Graham Hunt - Jefferies

Elodie Rall - JPMorgan

Cristian Nedelcu - UBS

Andrew Lobbenberg - Barclays

Dario Maglione - BNP Paribas Exane

José Manuel Arroyas - Santander

Ashish Khetan - Citigroup

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Groupe ADP First Quarter 2025 Revenue Conference Call. Today’s call will be recorded. [Operator Instructions] I now hand over the call to Cecile Combeau, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Cecile Combeau

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for being with us this morning for our Q1 2025 revenue publication. I am here with Christelle Robillard, our new CFO, who will go through some prepared remarks before taking your questions. So one or two per analyst, please, to allow for a greater number of you to dialogue with Christelle, and you can always queue up again if you have additional topics you’d like to discuss.

Before we start, I remind you that certain information to be discussed on today’s call is forward-looking and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For these, I refer you to the disclaimer statement included in our press release and on Slide 34 of our presentation.

And with that, let me hand it over to Christelle.

Christelle Robillard

Thank you, Cecile, and good morning, everyone. I am pleased to be speaking with you today as the new CFO of Groupe ADP. Some of you may recall that this is actually a return for me, as I previously spent several years within the group before taking on other responsibilities. It’s an honor to rejoin ADP at such a pivotal time for the company, and I’m