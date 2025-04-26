6 Dividend Growth Stocks I'm Buying As The Trade War Hits Stalemate

Apr. 26, 2025 8:05 AM ET, , , , , , , ,
Austin Rogers
Investing Group
(18min)

Summary

  • Tariffs, especially on China, remain a significant risk, causing market uncertainty, potential shortages, inflation, and economic strain, despite the potential for reductions.
  • Recession odds for 2025 have dipped but remain elevated due to lingering trade policy uncertainty and reduced business investment.
  • I remain fully invested and am currently buying REITs, a blue-chip asset manager, market-leading utility, and high-quality tech stock, anticipating rate cuts and eventual market recovery.
  • My dividend growth buy list is made up entirely of high-quality dividend growers, all showing strong performance and growth potential.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

US China Economic War

wildpixel

I know, I know.

You're tired of reading about tariffs and trade war drama. I'm tired of writing about it.

But it's hard to deny that tariffs remain the most economically significant and market-moving factor at play right

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers
20.25K Followers

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BX, EGP, GOOGL, NEE, PSA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may initiate a long position in ELS in the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BX--
Blackstone Inc.
EGP--
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
ELS--
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News