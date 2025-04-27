Most high dividend stocks are down so far in 2025, but certain utilities stocks and funds have been doing well. If you don't have the time to research and monitor individual utilities and their shares, closed-end funds such as

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

Find out now how our portfolio is offering subscribers better protection from market pullbacks.