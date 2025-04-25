Holcim AG (HCMLF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Holcim AG (OTCPK:HCMLF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bernd Pomrehn - IR Head

Miljan Gutovic - CEO

Steffen Kindler - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Luis Prieto - Kepler Cheuvreux

Yassine Touahri - On Field Investment Research

Elodie Rall - JPMorgan

Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America

Ephrem Ravi - Citigroup

Ross Harvey - Davy

Brijesh Siya - HSBC

Bernd Pomrehn

Good morning. Welcome to Holcim's First Quarter 2025 Trading Update. My name is Bernd Pomrehn, and I'm pleased to be here with our CEO, Miljan Gutovic; and our CFO, Steffen Kindler. After their presentations of our results, you will have the opportunity to ask your questions. [Operator Instructions]

And with this, I'll directly hand it over to Miljan. Miljan, please?

Miljan Gutovic

Thank you, Bernd. Good morning to all of you and welcome to Holcim's Q1 trading update. Steffen and I are pleased to be presenting our results to you today. And of course, there will be time afterwards for your questions.

To start with, let me take you through the key highlights. We had a good start to the year in Q1. Our net sales were stable versus Q1 2024 despite unfavorable weather conditions in North America. We achieved over proportional growth in recurring EBIT this increased by 1.7% in local currency versus a year ago.

As you can see, we continued with our strong M&A momentum with another five value accretive acquisitions. We are well-positioned to navigate today's economic uncertainty and I will speak more about this shortly. I can confirm the spin-off of Amrize is on track and expected to occur in June. We are confirming full year guidance 2025.

Let's look at these highlights now in more details. First, let's look at the progression of our recurring EBIT and recurring