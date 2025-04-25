Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lydia Kopylova - Head of IR

Doug Dietrich - Chairman and CEO

Erik Aldag - CFO

Brett Argirakis - Group President, Engineered Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

David Silver - C.L. King

Pete Osterland - Truist Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Minerals Technologies First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Lydia Kopylova, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lydia Kopylova

Thank you, Gary. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Today's call will be led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Doug Dietrich and Chief Financial Officer Erik Aldag. Following Doug and Erik's prepared remarks, we'll open it up to questions.

As a reminder, some of the statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Please note the cautionary language about forward-looking statements contained in our earnings release and on this slide. Our SEC filings disclose certain risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results to differ materially from this forward-looking statement.

Please also note that some of our comments today refer to non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to GAAP financial measures can be found in our earnings release and in an appendix of this presentation, which are posted on our website.

Now I'll turn it over to Doug. Doug?

Doug Dietrich

Thanks, Lydia. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining today. First, a quick overview of what we'll be discussing