Earnings Dominating But Don't Sleep On Economic Data

Trump tariffs and commentary about Powell (0:40) Fed rate cuts (3:30). Netflix up, backing off guidance (5:30). Important earnings coming next week (7:40). Don't sleep on economic data (9:30).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Brian Stewart, our director of news at Seeking Alpha, welcome back to the show. Great to have you.

Brian Stewart: Thanks. Great to be back.

RS: We took a couple weeks off. So anything to say in that space of time to catch listeners up before we look towards this week? Or feel free to just start with this week and what you're most focused on.

BS: Did anything happen in the last two weeks? I'm not even sure

RS: Anything noteworthy or spinning our wheels?

BS: I mean, a lot of the same themes have dominated the market, the last couple weeks. It's tariffs. It's the administration's impact on the economy and on economic movers. I think the the item that plays into that most this week is Trump's commentary about Fed chairman Powell.

Trump was putting a lot of pressure on Powell to cut rates, suggesting that he would replace him with somebody who will cut rates if if Powell doesn't do it.

Powell sort of stood his ground. I think one of the things about Powell a lot of investors have, quibbles, concerns, complaints about how Powell handled the post COVID inflation situation. A lot of people think he held on too long and let the inflation get out of control in that frame.

But I think the thing that that taught us was that Powell was willing to stand up to sort of market pressure, market expectations.

And so so far, he hasn't folded to Trump, and Trump has sort of backed off some of that. So independence of the Fed is very important, so I think that that was kind of a win for the market, and the market viewed it as such.

And so now I think attention turns to more of the just sort of nitty gritty, normal, more routine kind of what's gonna happen next for the Fed.

RS: Our last episode from a couple weeks ago, the headline was, Is Trump playing chicken with the world?

And it seems to me in the subsequent weeks since that episode, it seems that, more or less, this is the art of the negotiation that Trump is infamous, famous for.

In terms of Powell, is that part of it, him trying to sway him towards more towards his point of view? What are your thoughts in terms of the back and forth? Is just is this part of the same theme?

BS: I think that's a good way to frame it. I mean, looking at the idea of Trump playing chicken with the market in the world two weeks ago, I think that that particular game ended with Trump blinking.

I think he backed off of tariffs, at least the the extent to which he'd originally announced the tariffs, and has backtracked to a position that was all a negotiation tactic and now we're in the middle of winning those negotiations, which I think Wall Street is very happy to have him do.

Having him create a scenario where he can comfortably politically move off of the original sort of tariff position that he he made and do a more nominal tariff reform, that would be very healthy for Wall Street generally.

RS: And anything else to say in terms of rate cuts, interest rates, bond market as it pertains to the Fed and the markets?

BS: I think it's worth just doing a check-in. I mean, you and I haven't spoken in in a couple weeks, and and I don't remember the last time we kinda looked at where the Fed stood.

So the next meeting is coming on May 7. There's currently a 97% chance according to, the the markets that there'll be no cuts coming at that meeting.

That's up a little from where it was a month ago. It was 88% a month ago. So the market is just becoming more sure that May is gonna be just sort of wait and see situation.

But then after that, as we move into the summer, it becomes much more certain, at least according to the market trading, that the Fed's going to start cutting rates. So there's a 62% chance of a quarter point rate cut at the June 18 meeting, 36% chance of no cut.

And then currently, there's only a 9% chance that there will be no cut by the end of the July meeting. So at some point this summer, either June or July, the market is heavily betting that there's going to be a rate cut.

Then the rate cuts are seen continuing through the rest of the year. So if you look at the end of the year, there's only a 0. 3% chance that there'll be no cut at all by the December.

So fundamentally, a no chance at all being baked in right now. That chance was as high as nearly 30% as of February, so it's come down a lot over the course of the last couple months.

There's currently a 34% chance, so like one out of three odds that interest rates will be down a full percentage point by the end of the year than they are here.

If there's a quarter point rate cut either coming in June or July, there might be further cuts after that that the market's betting that there's gonna be further cuts after that. If we trust the sort of predictions of the market, it looks like heavy rate cutting program is on the way.

RS: Heading into the weekend and the week that was, what else are you seeing from stock specific news?

BS: One interesting stock over the last, several days is Netflix (NFLX). It actually reported earnings last week, but it's up about 7%, over the last five days. Last time I checked, it was up today as well.

If it closes up today, that's five sessions in a row and seven out of the last eight were finished higher. With the recent post earnings upswing, it's now at a new fifty two week high. It's up 20% year to date at 93% over the past year.

Looking at its earnings, it beat expectations with earnings and revenue. One of the interesting aspects about this earnings report is Netflix has stopped providing quarterly subscription statistics.

For Netflix, that's a big deal just because it's always been very volatile in response to those subscriber statistics.

Netflix very aggressively has traded on those numbers to the extent that I can remember many situations where it's up or down plus or minus 10% based solely on whether the script subscription numbers were meeting or missing expectations.

And now they're not gonna provide that information. So it's possible that that makes Netflix a less volatile stock because people don't have that under the radar kind of number to I guess it wouldn't be under the radar because they're trading out, but, like, under the top, under the hood kind of situation.

So, yeah, I think it's a an interesting sign.

Tesla (TSLA) in its earnings recently stopped. It pulled its 2025 guidance and said it would update at the end of Q2 2025 what guidance would be. So I think you see companies trying to back off of providing very detailed forecast, at least for the near term. I think some of that's response to the macro situation being uncertain.

I think some of that's also companies trying to have more leeway to make and execute plans and not having to, each quarter, have to kind of pay the butcher's bill on that. So it's a trend to watch, whether or not companies are gonna start narrowing their communications with investors.

RS: I imagine we're going to find out a lot more next week. There's a slew of earnings coming out. What would you say for investors are some of the most important to pay attention to?

BS: Apple's (AAPL) coming out Thursday. I would look for commentary about the China US tariff situation. They're right in the crosshairs of that. So I think Tim Cook and the executives there have a lot to say.

With Apple, it's kind of a services versus iPhone story whether or not the company can get the other revenue, the non manufacturing based revenue to take up a larger portion of its overall revenue.

I would look at services really closely from that report, and then look at at some of the more technologically advanced products. So beyond the iPhone, look at things like wearables and their health products and AI generally. That's what we'll be looking for from Apple.

Amazon's (AMZN) another one reporting next next week. It's a good company to get trade tariff commentary from as well. Obviously, as the world's most important retailer, they're right in the the mix of that. And then with Amazon, AWS performance is always gonna be a big mover. So as you're kinda digging in numbers there, you should look there.

And then Meta (META) and Microsoft (MSFT) reporting as well. Microsoft's kinda interesting because there's been some chatter around Microsoft as being a tariff proof company because they're 90% software company that they don't have a manufacturing exposure that a company like Apple would have.

And so might wanna look at some of the commentary there. And then just as an AI play, their relationship with OpenAI makes them an interesting stock.

RS: Any other stocks to highlight or any noteworthy macro data points to mention as it pertains to next week and how investors should be thinking about those data points?

BS: Yeah. I mean, earnings is gonna dominate. I mentioned four stocks there, and there's hundreds of others. A very busy earnings week, but don't sleep on the economic data.

GDP for the first quarter is coming out on Wednesday. That's another story that could spill out into the broader conversation. If there's a contraction, expect to see it on MSNBC and Fox News and everywhere. There's gonna be discussion about that. So that's a a finance story that's probably gonna go wide.

More narrow to the Fed and Wall Street, you got the PCE coming out Wednesday, so that's gonna be a good inflation gauge.

If inflation is dipping or at least holding steady, that opens the door for rate cuts just because it gives sort of a green flag to worrying more about the economy and less about inflation.

And then, of course, the employment data is coming out Friday. And so as the most recent litmus test for the current economy I mean, the GDP is coming up, but that's backward looking. So if we're looking at what's happening now, I think the employment data is the most important thing to look at.