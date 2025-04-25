NBT Bancorp, Inc. (NBTB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NBT Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Kingsley - President, CEO & Director

Annette Burns - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Breese - Stephens Inc.

Manuel Navas - D.A. Davidson

Christopher O'Connell - KBW

Feddie Strickland - Hovde Research

I will now turn the conference over to NBT Bancorp's President and CEO, Scott Kingsley, for his opening remarks. Mr. Kingsley, please begin.

Scott Kingsley

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, and thank you for joining us for this earnings call covering NBT Bancorp's first quarter 2025 results. With me today are Annette Burns, NBT's Chief Financial Officer; Joe Stagliano, President of NBT Bank; and Joseph Ondesko, our Treasurer.

Our operating performance for the first quarter continued to reflect the strength of our balance sheet, our diversified business model and strong collaboration by our team. Operating return on assets was 1.11% for the first quarter, with a return on equity of 10% and ROTCE of 14%. Certainly not records for us, but each metric demonstrates continued improvement over the linked and prior year quarters; and importantly, reflects the generation of positive