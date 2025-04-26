Microsoft, Apple Set To Report Earnings As Markets Watch Out For Core PCE Price Index

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Week Ahead, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports, and conference presentations.

Wall Street moved higher on Thursday, extending its relief rally from earlier in the week, driven by hopes for a de-escalation of the U.S.- China trade war. Market sentiment also got a boost by U.S. President Donald Trump softening his aggressive rhetoric against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week. However, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a complete trade deal with China might take two to three years. Given a turbulent economic situation, investors will watch out for economic events of this week, such as the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index due on Monday, and Wholesale Inventories, Job openings, and House Price Index on Tuesday. Tuesday will also see the release of Euro area consumer confidence. Wednesday will include MBA Mortgage Applications, Core PCE Prices, Core PCE Price Index, Personal Income, and Personal Spending, while Thursday will see the release of Initial Jobless Claims, and Construction Spending. Meanwhile, Factory Orders, Unemployment rate, Nonfarm Payrolls, and Euro area Core CPI are the major economic indicators due on Friday.

Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Visa (V), Coca-Cola (KO), Spotify (SPOT), and Starbucks (SBUX) will report earnings next week.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, April 28: Waste Management (WM), Roper Technologies (ROP), Domino's Pizza (DPZ). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, April 29: Visa, Coca-Cola, Honeywell (HON), Pfizer (PFE), Spotify, Starbucks. See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, April 30: Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm (QCOM), Caterpillar (CAT). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, May 1: Apple, Amazon, Eli Lilly (