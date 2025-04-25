Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (KCDMY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCPK:KCDMY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Pablo González - CEO

Xavier Cortés - CFO

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Bob Ford - Bank of America

Antonio Hernandez - Actinver

Joseph Giordano - JP Morgan

Eugenia Cavalheiro - Morgan Stanley

Juan Guzman - Scotiabank

Jeronimo de Guzman - INCA Investments

Pablo González

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for participating on the call. We have a few things to share with you today. To begin, we'll go straight to results and then we'll make some brief comments about the quarter and our expectations going forward, as well as describe some important initiatives underway. With that, let me pass it on to Xavier.

Xavier Cortés

Thank you, Pablo. Good morning, everyone. During the quarter, our sales were MXN13.8 billion, a 0.3% increase versus the first quarter of 2024. Total volume was down 1.3% and price mix was up 1.6%. Consumer products and away from home decreased 1.4% and 4.2%, respectively. Exports were up 21% with double digits increases in both converted product and hard rolled sales. Cost of goods sold increased 7.4%. Against last year, SAM and resins were favorable, recycled fibers were relatively flat while virgin fibers and fluff compared negatively. The FX was significantly higher averaging 22% higher. Our cost reduction program once again had very good results and yielded approximately MXN450 million of savings in the quarter. These savings are mainly at the