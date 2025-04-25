Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Randall Chesler - President and Chief Executive Officer

Byron Pollan - Treasurer

Ron Copher - Chief Financial Officer

Tom Dolan - Chief Credit Administrator

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Rulis - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler & Co.

Andrew Terrell - Stephens Inc.

Kelly Motta - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc.

Timothy Coffey - Janney Montgomery Scott

David Feaster - Raymond James & Associates Inc.

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Glacier Bancorp First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Randy Chesler, President and CEO of Glacier Bancorp. Please go ahead.

Randall Chesler

Good morning, and thank you, for joining us today. With me here in Kalispell is Ron Copher, our Chief Financial Officer; Tom Dolan, our Chief Credit Administrator; Angela Dose, our Chief Accounting Officer; Jeff Meredith, our Chief Investment Officer; and joining us on the phone is Byron Pollan, our Treasurer.

I'd like to point out that the discussion today is subject to the same forward-looking considerations outlined starting on Page 9 of our press release, and we encourage you to review this section.

The positive trend of margin expansion driven by lower deposit costs and higher loan yields continued in the first quarter. Expense control was solid and credit performance continued to be excellent. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.48 per share, an increase of 66% from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share.