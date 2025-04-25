Woori Financial Group Inc. (WF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 25, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hong Sung Han - Head of Investor Relations

Lee Sung-Wook - Group Chief Financial Officer

Park Jang-Geun - Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Seol Yong Jin - SK Securities

Baek Doosan - Korea Investment & Securities

Jeong Tae Joon - Mirae Asset Securities

Kim Do Ha - Hanwha Investment & Securities

Park Hye-jin - Daishin Securities

Woo Do-hyung - Yuanta Securities

Won Jaewoong - HSBC

Hong Sung Han

Good afternoon. I am Hong Sung Han, Head of IR at Woori Financial Group. Let me first begin by thanking everyone for taking time to participate in this earnings call for Woori Financial Group. On today's call, we have Group CFO, Lee Sung-Wook; Group CDO, Ouk Il Jin; and Group CRO, Park Jang-Geun. On today's call, the Group CFO, Lee Sung-Wook, will give a presentation on the earnings performance, after which we will have a Q&A session. Please note that the earnings call is being conducted with simultaneous interpretation for our overseas investors.

Now let us start our presentation on Woori Financial Group's earnings for the first quarter of 2025.

Lee Sung-Wook

Good afternoon. This is Lee Sung-Wook, the CFO of Woori Financial Group. Let me go over the first quarter performance for 2025. Please turn to Page 3 of the presentation material that has been disclosed on our website. First, let me talk about net income. In the first quarter of 2025, Woori Financial Group's net income was KRW 615.6 billion. Amid uncertainties in Korea and abroad, leading to volatility in the financial markets, we were still able to prove our solid revenue-generating capabilities on the top line. However, on the cost side, due to conservative provisioning due to concerns about future downturns in the economy and non-regular items such as costs related to the ERP