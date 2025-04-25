Are you a “speculator” or an “investor”? This is an essential question that every individual deploying capital into the financial markets must answer. The reason is that how you answer that question determines how you should behave during
Speculator Or Investor? 10-Rules From Legendary Investors
Summary
- Speculators take on risk, especially when anticipating future price movements, hoping to make large gains to offset the risk.
- An investor is a person who systematically grows wealth by buying assets with reasonable levels of risk in exchange for long-term growth.
- The most significant risk in investing is investor behavior driven by cognitive biases.
- Understanding that all things are cyclical suggests that investments become more prone to declines after long price increases.
After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.
The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.
I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.
