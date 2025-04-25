MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Barry Ray - Chief Financial Officer

Chip Reeves - Chief Executive Officer

Len Devaisher - President and Chief Operating Officer

Gary Sims - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brendan Nosal - Hovde Group

Terry McEvoy - Stephens Inc

Nathan Race - Piper Sandler

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the MidWestOne Financial Group Incorporated First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be open for questions with instructions to follow at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Barry Ray, Chief Financial Officer of MidWestOne Financial Group.

Barry Ray

Thank you everyone for joining us today. We appreciate your participation in our earnings conference call this morning. With me here on the call are Chip Reeves, our Chief Executive Officer; Len Devaisher, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Gary Sims, our Chief Credit Officer.

Following the conclusion of today's conference, a replay of this call will be available on our website. Additionally, a slide deck to complement today's presentation is available on the investor relations section of our website.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone on the call that this presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Forward-looking statements generally include words such as believes, expects, anticipates, and other similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated.

Among the important factors that could cause action results to differ materially are interest rates, changes in the mix of the company's business, competitive pressures, general economic