Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chuck Shaffer - Chairman and CEO

Tracey Dexter - CFO

Michael Young - Treasurer and Director, IR

James Stallings - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler

Woody Lay - KBW

David Feaster - Raymond James

Russell Gunther - Stephens

David Bishop - Hovde Group

Chuck Shaffer

Okay. Thank you, Desiree and good morning everyone. As we proceed with our presentation, we'll refer to the first quarter earnings slide deck available at seacoastbanking.com.

Joining me today are Tracey Dexter, our Chief Financial Officer; Michael Young, our Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; and James Stallings, our Chief Credit Officer.

Before we delve into earnings, I'd like to address the recent market uncertainty over the past three weeks. Clearly, there is emerging risk in the macroeconomic environment and volatility has increased.

I want to remind you that Seacoast is well-positioned to navigate turbulent times. We've built