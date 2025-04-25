Aeluma: A Semiconductor Company With Game-Changing Potential; DARPA/NASA Think So

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU ) is a microcap (with a market cap of ~$110 M) seeking to drastically reduce the cost of producing compound semiconductor materials on 12-inch silicon. Typically, these types of chips (InGaAs-based LiDAR, for example) have only been produced on smaller wafers, which cost about 10X more

Richard Prati has nearly 40 years of equity analysis and investment experience and spent nearly 20 years on Wall Street in various positions including the co-founding of American Technology Research and ultimately selling the company in 2008. Experience in public and private global equity analysis and investing. BS in Economics from Vanderbilt and MBA from the University of Rochester.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALMU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.