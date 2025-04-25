Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) is a microcap (with a market cap of ~$110 M) seeking to drastically reduce the cost of producing compound semiconductor materials on 12-inch silicon. Typically, these types of chips (InGaAs-based LiDAR, for example) have only been produced on smaller wafers, which cost about 10X more
Aeluma: A Semiconductor Company With Game-Changing Potential; DARPA/NASA Think So
Summary
- ALMU is a rapidly growing semiconductor company that addresses multiple high-growth industries with leading-edge technology.
- DARPA has already been awarded a nearly $12M non-dilutive contract for future advanced-node semiconductor development.
- The company was recently uplisted to the Nasdaq in conjunction with a $12 million offering to institutional investors through Craig-Hallum.
- With a robust patent portfolio, revenue, grants, and general progress ALMU has made during the past four years, the company and stock only lack investor awareness.
- ALMU may be on the verge of many new customers and positive announcements. This week, they announced a new contract with the Department of Energy for Scalable Semiconductor Sensors.
