Keyera: A Reliable Dividend Growth Story In Volatile Times

The Affluent Tortoise
2.34K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Keyera Corp. has achieved a 114% total return since 2020, driven by stable operations and a strong dividend growth profile.
  • The company anticipates 7-8% fee-based EBITDA growth in 2025, supported by optimized asset utilization and strategic capital investments.
  • Keyera's dividend yield of 5.1% is well-covered, with a payout ratio of 61%, and the company plans sustainable dividend growth aligned with EBITDA growth.
  • Keyera's balanced debt profile and strategic partnerships enhance its operational efficiency and position it for continued growth in the energy sector.

Big white pipeline of oil in front of a forest

HHakim

Investment Thesis

I last wrote about Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY:CA) in 2020 in the first year of the pandemic. Since that time, the company’s share price is up nearly 65%, ahead of the S&P 500 which has gained approximately 44% over

This article was written by

The Affluent Tortoise
2.34K Followers
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KEY:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KEY:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KEYUF
--
KEY:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News