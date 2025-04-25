Phillips 66 (PSX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Dietert - Vice President, Investor Relations

Mark Lashier - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Mitchell - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Brian Mandell - Executive Vice President, Marketing and Commercial

Richard Harbison - Executive Vice President, Refining

Don Baldridge - Executive Vice President, Midstream and Chemicals

Conference Call Participants

Doug Leggate - Wolfe Research

John Royall - JPMorgan

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Manav Gupta - UBS

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Jean Ann Salisbury - Bank of America

Joe Laetsch - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Operator

Welcome to the First Quarter 2025 Phillips 66 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Emily, and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Jeff Dietert, Vice President, Investor Relations. Jeff, you may begin.

Jeff Dietert

Welcome to Phillips 66 earnings conference call. Participants on today's call include Mark Lashier, Chairman and CEO; Kevin Mitchell, CFO; Don Baldridge, Midstream and Chemicals; Rich Harbison, Refining; and Brian Mandell, Marketing and Commercial.

Today's presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Phillips 66 website, along with supplemental financial and operating information.

Slide 2 contains our Safe Harbor statement. We will be making forward-looking statements during today's call. Actual results may differ materially from today's comments. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included here as well as in our SEC filings.

With that I'll turn the call over to Mark.

Mark