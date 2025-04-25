Phillips 66 (PSX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 12:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Jeff Dietert - Vice President, Investor Relations
Mark Lashier - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Mitchell - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Brian Mandell - Executive Vice President, Marketing and Commercial
Richard Harbison - Executive Vice President, Refining
Don Baldridge - Executive Vice President, Midstream and Chemicals
Conference Call Participants
Doug Leggate - Wolfe Research
John Royall - JPMorgan
Roger Read - Wells Fargo
Manav Gupta - UBS
Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs
Theresa Chen - Barclays
Jean Ann Salisbury - Bank of America
Joe Laetsch - Morgan Stanley
Matthew Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt
Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler
Paul Cheng - Scotiabank
Operator
Welcome to the First Quarter 2025 Phillips 66 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Emily, and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to Jeff Dietert, Vice President, Investor Relations. Jeff, you may begin.
Jeff Dietert
Welcome to Phillips 66 earnings conference call. Participants on today's call include Mark Lashier, Chairman and CEO; Kevin Mitchell, CFO; Don Baldridge, Midstream and Chemicals; Rich Harbison, Refining; and Brian Mandell, Marketing and Commercial.
Today's presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Phillips 66 website, along with supplemental financial and operating information.
Slide 2 contains our Safe Harbor statement. We will be making forward-looking statements during today's call. Actual results may differ materially from today's comments. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included here as well as in our SEC filings.
With that I'll turn the call over to Mark.
Mark
- Read more current PSX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts