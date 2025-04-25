Broadcom: High Margin Of Safety (Upgrade)
Summary
- The AI boom in 2025 is driving strong demand for Broadcom's AI infrastructure solutions, making it a compelling buy despite recent stock price declines.
- Taiwan Semiconductor and Foxconn's robust 1Q25 results highlight continued high spending on AI, suggesting Broadcom will also report strong earnings.
- Broadcom's valuation has dropped in 2025, presenting a high margin of safety with a current P/E ratio of 21.2x, below its historical average.
- Market fears and volatility have created an opportunity to buy Broadcom at a discount, as fundamentals remain strong and AI spending continues to surge.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.