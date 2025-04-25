Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adriano Duarte - IR Officer

Anthony Labozzetta - President & CEO

Thomas Lyons - Senior Executive Vice President & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Switzer - KBW

Mark Fitzgibbon - Piper Sandler

Feddie Strickland - Hovde Group

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kate, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Provident Financial Services, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Adriano Duarte, Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.

Adriano Duarte

Thank you, Kate. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter earnings call. Today's presenters are President and CEO, Tony Labozzetta; and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Lyons.

Before beginning the review of our financial results, we ask that you please take note of our standard caution as to any forward-looking statements that may be made during the course of today's call. Our full disclaimer is contained in the last evening's earnings release, which has been posted to the Investor Relations page on our website, provident.bank.

Now it's my pleasure to introduce Tony Labozzetta, who will offer his perspective on our first quarter. Tony?

Anthony Labozzetta

Thank you, Adriano, and welcome to the Provident Financial Services earnings call. We are proud of the excellent performance the Provident team delivered this quarter. We saw expanded margins, increased top line revenue, solid earnings and tangible book value growth as we've begun to fully realize the benefits of last year's merger.