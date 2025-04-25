KIO: Price Has Fallen Back Into Buy Zone (Rating Upgrade)

Cain Lee
5.53K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • KKR Income Opportunities Fund offers a 12.7% dividend yield, making it attractive for income, despite risks from high interest rates and poor credit ratings.
  • KIO's portfolio includes 47.1% Leveraged Loans and 46.6% High Yield Securities, with moderate leverage of 26.13% enhancing returns but increasing risk.
  • KIO now trades at a 7.2% discount to NAV, making it a buy after a 13.4% price decline and consistent internal earnings.
  • Despite market challenges, KIO's consistent earnings and resilient NAV support an upgrade to a buy, anticipating recovery with favorable market conditions.

Woman putting a one euro coin in a golden piggy bank.

Guido Mieth

Overview

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) operates as a closed-end fund that aims to provide attractive total returns from a diverse portfolio of credit investments. I've taken a liking to credit investments in recent years because they

This article was written by

Cain Lee
5.53K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.Formerly: TheGamingDividend

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in KIO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KIO Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on KIO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KIO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News