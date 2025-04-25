Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Josh O'Berski - Director, IR

Steve Downing - President and CEO

Kevin Nash - CFO and VP, Finance

Neil Boehm - COO and CTO

Conference Call Participants

Luke Junk - Baird

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan

Ron Jewsikow - Guggenheim

Joseph Spak - UBS

Josh Nichols - B. Riley

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Charlie Sloan - Oak Family Advisors

James Picariello - BNP Paribas

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Gentex Report's First Quarter 2025 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Josh O'Berski, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Josh O'Berski

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. I am Josh O'Berski, Gentex’s Director of Investor Relations and with me today are Steve Downing, President and CEO; Neil Boehm, COO and CTO; and Kevin Nash, Vice President of Finance and CFO.

Please note that a replay of this conference call webcast and edited transcripts will be available after the call in the Investor section of our website located at ir.gentex.com. As a reminder, many of our comments today contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, including those set forth in our first quarter 2025 earnings press release and our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2024, as well as other general economic factors.

Should one or more of these risks