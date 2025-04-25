Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 9:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Josh O'Berski - Director, IR
Steve Downing - President and CEO
Kevin Nash - CFO and VP, Finance
Neil Boehm - COO and CTO
Conference Call Participants
Luke Junk - Baird
Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan
Ron Jewsikow - Guggenheim
Joseph Spak - UBS
Josh Nichols - B. Riley
Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs
Charlie Sloan - Oak Family Advisors
James Picariello - BNP Paribas
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Gentex Report's First Quarter 2025 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Josh O'Berski, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Josh O'Berski
Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. I am Josh O'Berski, Gentex’s Director of Investor Relations and with me today are Steve Downing, President and CEO; Neil Boehm, COO and CTO; and Kevin Nash, Vice President of Finance and CFO.
Please note that a replay of this conference call webcast and edited transcripts will be available after the call in the Investor section of our website located at ir.gentex.com. As a reminder, many of our comments today contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations.
These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, including those set forth in our first quarter 2025 earnings press release and our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2024, as well as other general economic factors.
Should one or more of these risks
- Read more current GNTX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts