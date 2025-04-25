Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Hello everyone. I would like to thank you all for attending our 2024 Full Year Financial Results Conference Call. I'm here with Mikhail Kalinichev, our Head of Translational Science, who will provide an update on our R&D programs.

I draw your attention to the press release and the financial statements issued earlier today which are available on our website. I also draw your attention to our disclaimers. We will be making certain forward-looking statements that are based on the knowledge we have today. I will start this conference call by giving a quick overview of our recent activities and achievements before reviewing our pipeline.

I will then hand over to Misha who will review in more detail our mGluR5 negative allosteric modulator program for brain injury recovery and our GABAB positive allosteric modulator pre-clinical program for cough. I will then review our 2024 full year financial results. Following that, we will open the call for Q&A.

In 2024, we launched Neurosterix with a US$65 million Series A financing led by Perceptive Advisors and secured financing for our platform and pre-clinical portfolio. As part of this transaction we received CHF5 million in cash and a 20% equity interest in Neurosterix.

We have made excellent progress in our GABAB PAM program with the completion of the R&D phase delivering multiple drug candidates. Our partner Indivior has selected a compound for development in substance use disorders and has started R&D enabling studies. We expect to be able to announce results from these studies soon.