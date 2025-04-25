Edison International's SCE Preferreds: High Yields From A Special Situation

Alpha Gen Capital
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Southern California Edison and Edison International preferreds are undervalued due to wildfire liability uncertainties, but offer upside as issues resolve.
  • Liability for the LA wildfires is likely capped at $1B due to AB 1054, with the wildfire fund covering additional costs.
  • SCE preferreds are structurally senior to EIX preferreds, offering safer investment options with attractive yields and potential for full recovery in bankruptcy.
  • Despite uncertainties, SCE/EIX preferreds are expected to reach par, providing attractive yields to call (YTC) as EIX regains access to low-cost capital.

Electricity pilon

D-Keine

Guest Post from Landlord Investor.

Southern California Edison/Edison International (SCE/EIX) is a $21B market cap regulated utility that serves the Southern California market. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is the holding company, and its primary operating subsidiary is Southern

This article was written by

Alpha Gen Capital
17.23K Followers

Alpha Gen Capital is a former financial advisor and his analysis is meant to provide a relatively safer income stream with CEFs and mutual funds. He has been writing about investing on Seeking Alpha for the past decade and he aims to help investors better understand how to properly construct a portfolio.

Alpha Gen Capital leads the Investing Group Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps, where along with his team of analysts, he focuses on closed-end funds and getting yield from bonds to complement dividend portfolios. The service is dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. Additionally, they provide 4 actively managed portfolios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCE.PR.J, SCE.PR.K either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

