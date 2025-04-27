Alpha Picks Weekly Market Recap

Apr. 27, 2025 5:00 AM ET
Steven Cress, Quant Team
SA Quant Strategist
Summary

  • Trump’s announcement of potential trade deals within 3–4 weeks sparked a relief rally, and economists now estimate a 45% chance of recession within 12 months due to tariff impacts.
  • The market saw a 3-day tech rally after Trump softened his stance on tariffs and assured he had “no intention” of firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
  • In early Friday trading, major indices were up, then slid, and the 10-year Treasury yield fell 4 basis points to 4.27%, before stabilizing.
  • INTC plans to cut 20% of its workforce to streamline operations, while AAPL aims to shift production for most of its iPhones for U.S. sales to India by late 2026.
  • Cryptocurrencies rallied broadly, with Trump’s TRUMP memecoin spiking more than 50% after he announced a private dinner for top investors holding balances over $395K. Bitcoin surged past $94K on dovish trade rhetoric.

Trade Deal Optimism

Wall Street rallied for three consecutive days, heading into Friday on trade deal optimism. The rally was led by tech giants like Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (

