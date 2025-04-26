Moog Inc. (MOG.A) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Astrachan - Director, Investor Relations

Pat Roche - Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Walter - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Tremoli - Truist Securities

Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley

Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Tony Bancroft - Gabelli

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Moog Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, April 25, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Aaron Astrachan. Please go ahead.

Aaron Astrachan

Good morning, and thank you for joining Moog's second quarter 2025 earnings release conference call. I am Aaron Astrachan, Director of Investor Relations. With me today is Pat Roche, our Chief Executive Officer, and Jennifer Walter, our Chief Financial Officer. Earlier this morning, we released our results and our supplemental slides, both of which are available on our website.

Our earnings press release, our supplemental slides, and remarks made during our call today contain adjusted non-GAAP results. Reconciliations for these adjusted results to GAAP results are contained within the provided materials.

Lastly, our comments today may include statements related to expected future results and other forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees. Actual results may differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that are described in our earnings press release and in our other SEC filings.

Now, I'm happy to turn the call over to Pat.

Pat Roche

Good morning, and welcome to our earnings call. We've just delivered another quarter of strong financial results. The results are reflective of