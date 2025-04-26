Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call Transcript

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jordan Darrow - Darrow Associates, IR

Bill Wentworth - President and CEO

Gerry Ng - VP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Marsh - Singular Research

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Data I/O First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jordan Darrow, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Jordan Darrow

Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Data I/O Corporation First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. With me today are the Company's President and CEO, Bill Wentworth, and Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Gerry Ng.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that statements made in this conference call concerning future events, results from operations, financial positions, markets, economic conditions, supply chain expectations, estimated impact of tax and other regulatory reform, product releases, new industry participants, and any other statements that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These factors also include uncertainties as the impact of global and geopolitical events, international trade regulations, order levels for the company, and the activity level of the automotive and semiconductor industry overall, ability to record revenues based on the timing of product deliveries and installations, market acceptance of new products, changes in economic conditions and market demand, part shortages, pricing, and other activities by competitors and other risks, including those described from time-to-time in the company's filings on Forms 10-K