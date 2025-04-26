BLCV: Little Known Active Value ETF Beating Its Benchmark
Summary
- BLCV is an actively managed and concentrated large-cap value ETF benchmarked against the Russell 1000 Value Index. Its expense ratio is 0.46% and the ETF has $29 million in AUM.
- Despite its relative unpopularity, BLCV has soundly beat its benchmark since its launch on May 19, 2023. I attribute this to its 13.17x forward P/E, which is discounted by 19%.
- This analysis compares BLCV with four alternatives: IWD, VTV, CGDV, and FELV. I determined it easily has the most exposure to the value factor, though I have concerns about quality.
- By not emphasizing quality enough, BLCV becomes more vulnerable in market downturns, which could happen soon, given the uncertainty surrounding President Trump's tariff policies.
- Overall, I think BLCV is a better large-cap value fund than Russell 1000 Value Index ETFs, but not optimal, hence my "hold" rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.