CLOA: This CLO Fund Is Now Just A Hold (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- The iShares AAA CLO Active ETF is downgraded from 'Buy' to 'Hold' due to less favorable interest rate conditions and market risk exposure.
- CLOA holds a high-quality portfolio of mostly AAA CLOs, offering low interest rate duration and a 5.6% SEC yield.
- Despite a low probability of default, AAA CLOs are not risk-free and can experience drawdowns during market stress, as seen recently.
- With interest rates expected to decline, floating rate assets like CLOA will become less attractive, prompting the downgrade to 'Hold'.
