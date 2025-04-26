3 Future SWANs (SWAN-A-Bees) Poised To Profit

Apr. 26, 2025 7:00 AM ETMSFT, XEL, MA
Brad Thomas
Investing Group
(16min)

Summary

  • Reliable dividend growers form the foundation of our portfolio, featuring Microsoft, Xcel Energy, and Mastercard, each poised to become Dividend Aristocrats.
  • These companies are 6% to 14% undervalued, offering a 1.6% average dividend yield and investment-grade credit ratings from BBB to AAA.
  • With strong growth catalysts, they are expected to generate 13% to 17% annual total returns and have low payout ratios, ensuring continued dividend growth.
  • Their valuations are reasonable, making them attractive investments for high-single-digit to high-teens earnings growth and robust total returns over the next few years.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Cute swan family on the evening lake

vovashevchuk/iStock via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Kody Kester.

Reliable dividend growers make up the foundation of our investment portfolio.

Today, we'll be featuring a Big Tech company, a regulated electric and gas utility, and a payment processing giant. We believe

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas
119.26K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Note: Brad is also related to Nicholas Thomas who contributes to Seeking Alpha.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XEL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
XEL--
Xcel Energy Inc.
MA--
Mastercard Incorporated
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News