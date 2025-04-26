5 High-Yield Blue-Chips To Cash In On The Coming Economic Tsunami

Summary

  • Despite a short-term bull-market rally, unprecedented declines in shipping and trucking volumes signal a high risk of recession and further stock market declines, potentially worse than the Great Recession.
  • History shows that periods of extreme volatility (VIX above 60) have resulted in outstanding returns—average gains of 40% in one year and 140% over five years, presenting rare investment opportunities.
  • Amazon and Nvidia offer exceptional upside, with Amazon potentially rising 380% over five years and Nvidia poised for a potential 100% gain by year-end, despite current uncertainties.
  • Investors seeking stability should consider high-quality dividend stocks like Brookfield Asset Management, Realty Income, and Enterprise Products Partners, each providing significant upside and reliable income.
  • For investors wary of US market risks, international blue-chips such as Brookfield Renewable, British American Tobacco, and Bank of Nova Scotia offer diversification, attractive yields around 6%, and strong potential for 44% average returns within a year.
Flying dollars banknotes isolated on a white background. Money is flying in the air. 100 US banknotes new sample.

OLEKSANDR KOZACHOK/iStock via Getty Images

In Part 1 of this special report, I explained why the stock market was likely to experience a bull-market rally that would end in the coming weeks.

