All things considered, it has been a relatively good week. Springtime has settled in here in the nation’s capital, and along with the pleasant weather, we have seen a welcome pause in the chaos that has beset financial markets
When Debts Come Due
Summary
- Congress is in the process of cobbling together a remarkably irresponsible budget resolution.
- This current plan, which is on track for House and Senate approval and thus likely to come into effect, calls for $5.3 trillion in tax reductions and $517 billion in spending over the next decade.
- That’s a $5.8 trillion addition to the deficit, and it comes at a time when total US public debt, as a percentage of GDP, is close to decades-long highs.
