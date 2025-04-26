With volatility high and expectations low as we enter the Q1 earnings season with a tariff-battered economy, I believe the stage is set for overlooked small-cap companies to shine. To me, one of the best moves that we can make
Coursera: Great Momentum With Content Expansion
Summary
- Coursera's strong Q1 results and growth plans highlight its resilience and potential, making it a compelling buy amid macroeconomic volatility.
- The company's scalable business model, growing certification importance, AI-driven translation, and robust balance sheet underpin its long-term bullish outlook.
- Coursera's revenue grew 6% y/y, beating expectations, with significant new student registrations and improved profitability, despite slightly softening retention rates.
- Coursera's low valuation at ~1x revenue and ~12x adjusted EBITDA, alongside a high likelihood of upside guidance revisions, make it a highly attractive investment; stay long and ride the momentum.
