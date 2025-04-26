The less-known Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) could be a worth considering investment vehicle for the long term. It topped the S&P 500 and many popular dividend-focused ETFs since its launch in late 2023. CGDG generated a
CGDG: The Less-Known Dividend Grower Can Beat The Market In Long Term
Summary
- Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 and many dividend ETFs since its launch in late 2023, making it a buy.
- CGDG's success is attributed to its diversified portfolio of growth and value stocks, with significant global exposure and strategic stock selection.
- The fund offers a higher dividend yield than the S&P 500, with attractive valuations, trading at 16x earnings and 2.5x book value.
- Despite macroeconomic risks, CGDG's robust strategy and high-quality holdings position it well to generate sustainable growth and dividends.
