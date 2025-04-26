When gold mining stocks lag behind gold price increases, you can front-run the next leg up in gold by buying them. And with gold rocketing toward $3,500, miners are still a discount buy. When gold mining stocks underperform relative to
Gaining From Yesterday's Gold Surges With Miners
Summary
- When gold mining stocks underperform relative to gold prices, they’re a potential opportunity for those who feel they’ve missed the boat on gold’s recent price surges.
- Mining companies face operational challenges—labor disputes, regulatory hurdles, geopolitical instability in mining regions, and rising production costs—that can weigh on their stock prices even as gold rises.
- When gold mining stocks lag behind gold, their valuations often fail to reflect the leverage.
